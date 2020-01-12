advertisement

USC Basketball won against UCLA Bruins on Saturday, 74-63. Here are three takeaways for Trojan fans after the close victory.

USC Basketball recovered from a terrible 72:40 loss to the University of Washington, beating their long-standing rival UCLA 74:63 on Saturday night.

The Trojans built a head start and never gave in, although the pressure from UCLA helped keep the game somewhat tight. If the Bruins had found a way to shoot better than 38.6 percent from the field (and 25 percent from outside the bow), they would probably have stolen a win, but it looks like the USC is moving to 13-3 while the UCLA falls to 8-8.

It was a rather strange game by the Trojans, who got virtually no production from star-big-man Onyeka Okongwu, while the reserve wings Daniel Utomi and Ethan Anderson had big games.

And while most of the attention was focused on Bill Walton’s antics, who put peanut butter on a camera lens and helped clean it up by licking it (seriously) minutes later, there was still enough for USC fans to say goodbye to this game Part of it is good and part of it reaffirms some of the concerns that may plague this team in March and could lead to an early exit from the NCAA tournament.

