Oregon Basketball plans to maintain momentum after a big deficit on Washington. How are you going to do it?

Oregon Basketball has played the most up and down games you could have seen in Pac-12 in the last four competitions. It started with two big wins against # 24 Arizona and Arizona State, followed by a shocking defeat against CJ Elleby and the 11-7 Cougars, and ended with a massive victory against their rival Washington on the back of their senior leader Payton Pritchard. Next up are the USC Trojans. The Trojans have made a big profit themselves (an OT win against Stanford) and are now at the top of the Pac-12 standings.

The “Conference of Champions” is a league that has improved significantly compared to last year and will not have any farewell games for teams at the top of the conference. Oregon has to re-focus in the second half after its 16-point comeback and prepare for one of the top teams in the Pac-12. An emotional game like the one they had in Seattle can do a lot for you, so Altman has to regroup the ducks and get them ready for the Trojans.

Due to the games that followed, this is also a key game for the 12th ranking of the ducks. After this match, they compete against the league’s two worst teams before reaching the most difficult part of their conference schedule, which includes trips to Stanford, Corvallis and Tucson. This three game course will mean a lot to the ducks and they will have to capitalize.

USC will be a major challenge for this top 15 team in Oregon, as their strength could be the weakness of this duck team, the size and the rebound. The Trojans want to expand their momentum and advance to 5: 1 and first place in the Pac-12, while the Ducks want to improve to 5: 2 and further improve the conference ranking.

This game is great as both teams have high expectations for March. Before the tip for this matchup on January 23, let’s take a look at the 3 keys Oregon needs to succeed and some of my thoughts on this Ducks team.

