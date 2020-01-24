advertisement

Texas Tech Basketball has a top-notch matchup of the SEC / Big 12 Challenge against Kentucky. What are the keys to the Red Raiders’ success?

Of the 10 games this Saturday that feature both the SEC and the Big 12, two are eye-catching. One of them is Baylor in 1st place in the current ranking, who will compete against Final Four contender Florida in the preseason. The other is the only game in this year’s SEC / Big 12 Challenge that exists between ranked teams – # 15 Kentucky (14-5, 5-1) and # 18 Texas Tech Basketball (12-6, 3-3 ).

The Red Raiders may have been looking forward to this big competition and set a lead of 65:54 minutes in the TCU. Jahmi’us Ramsey led the team with 15 points, but he and the rest of the Red Raiders allowed Desmond Bane from TCU to score 27 points for the upset win. This keeps Texas Tech on the rise with a record 500 in the Big 12 with games against Kansas and West Virginia.

But they have to get past a Kentucky squad that may find their rhythm. They found a way to get through Arkansas without head coach John Calipari after he was kicked out before defeating Anthony Edwards and Georgia 89-79 this week. Ashton Hagans and Nick Richards scored 43 points together.

The Wildcats are definitely good, but they’re not currently considered one of the favorites to win this year’s NCAA tournament title. It is an opportunity for Texas Tech not only to get another quality boost from the bluegrass state, but also to regain the necessary confidence before returning to Big 12. Here are my keys to the Red Robbers who win.

