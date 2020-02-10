advertisement

Maryland Basketball is currently the hottest team in the Big Ten after winning six games in a row when they played Nebraska on Tuesday. Can the Terps avoid a big disappointment and stay undefeated at home?

After one of the biggest wins of the Mark Turgeon era last Friday against Illinois No. 20, Maryland Basketball is the sole owner of first place in the Big Ten.

For the Terps, it was their first road victory over a top 20 team since 2008 and arguably one of the greatest victories since joining the Big Ten in the 2014-15 season.

And for head coach Mark Turgeon, it was a big sigh of relief. Maryland had won just one street game against a high-ranking opponent in his tenure before Friday’s win, and improved to a catastrophic 2:19 record.

Maryland (19-4, 9-3) welcomes the fighting Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-16, 2-10) to the Xfinity Center on Tuesday evening.

Not much has changed in the top 10 since the AP poll was released this week. With each team winning ahead of them, Maryland remains in 9th place for the second week in a row, with a college game day coming up in East Lansing next Saturday, the Terps will have to do business before they get too excited.

The last time Maryland was in first place at your conference so late in the season? The 2002 national championship season. Tension is brewing in College Park. Here are three keys for them to defeat Nebraska and have a firm grip on first place in the Big Ten.

