Big Ten Basketball is in the middle of a very competitive season. Can the Nittany Lions win the Wednesday night at the Crisler Center?

Time: Wednesday, January 22nd, 7:00 p.m. EST, Big Ten Network

Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor Michigan

Big Ten basketball teams in the middle of the field are trying desperately to separate. Teams that can win from home have managed to separate themselves from their teammates and put valuable ink in their NCAA tournament resumes. Penn State Basketball and Michigan are participating in this competition with identical 3-4 conference recordings. The Nittany Lions managed to stop the bleeding from a three-game race by beating Ohio State # 21 at the Jordan Center.

Big Blue takes part in this competition after losing two games and Juwan Howard’s charges want to finish this skid. Isaiah Livers is listed as “everyday”. Even if he should have a few minutes in tomorrow’s competition, he may need time to get used to the pace. The recent losses to Minnesota and Iowa have stripped Michigan from the AP’s top 25 rankings. The next three games after Penn State include # 21 Illinois at home, which sits third in the conference, and # 24 Rutgers in Madison Square Garden, which sits second in the conference.

The last time these two teams met on February 12, 2019, Penn State survived with a 6-point win at the BJC. What must the Nittany Lions do to snatch a victory on the street from the Wolverines?

John Harrar and Mike Watkins need solid games. Harrar has started in the last two games and has consistently performed as a defense defender against Minnesota and the state of Ohio. Mike Watkins emerged from the bank with renewed vigor and renewed vigor. In the last two games, Watkins has played 36 minutes, scored 16 points, scored seven defensive rebounds and three offensive boards, and triggered the defense with four blocks and five steals. Defense reactions are critical due to Penn State’s affinity for the transitional offense.

Penn State is the statistical leader in blocking Big Ten basketball with 6.1 blocks per game. Mike Watkins is 3.1 blocks per game and leads all other players in this category. The match against Jon Teske has the opportunity to do an excellent job for senior Mike Watkins. An article by Daniel Plocher with the title: “Michigan basketball has to solve its problem with tall men before it’s too late.”, Mr. Plocher describes the success Big Ten Conference Big Men had against the 7-foot, one-inch Teske.

“Big men have played some incredible games against the Wolverines in the last four games. A combination of Luka Garza (Iowa), Daniel Oturu (Minnesota), Trevion Williams (Purdue) and Xavier Tillman (Michigan State) has scored 119 points in the last four games, an average of 29.75 points per game with 72 percent conversion- Rate (54 of 75).

Michigan is 1-3 in these games – the only win against Purdue in double overtime. “

If Big Mike is on the floor, Penn State guards will have to make extra efforts to engage him on the offensive. When Mike sees the ball land in the basket, his stake increases on both sides of the court. The blueprint has been written, follow it.

We discussed the inner attack that Penn State needs to win. Let us now look at the attack from outside.

