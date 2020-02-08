advertisement

It’s been a tough few weeks for Wichita State Basketball. You have the chance to take a big win against the Houston Cougars this weekend.

After season 15-1 started, Wichita State Basketball has lost four of its last six, including the season’s first two home losses. One of those defeats was the first match against Houston in a game in which the Cougars completely dominated from start to finish. It seemed like they would turn around afterwards and win convincing wins against UCF and South Florida, but they have had a series of defeats in a heartbreaking way over the past week.

First, it was a Summer-Beating-3 in Tulsa. Then it was a 3-point game by Jarron Cumberland, 3.5 seconds ahead, in which the Shockers lost at home by one, in a game in which they played practically no defense. Now they are facing their toughest test since November when they face a high-level Houston team that is currently the first to compete in the AAC.

Houston also lost to Cincinnati in their last game, but the defeat occurred in Cincinnati. That defeat ended a 5-game winning streak that continued until January 11. The winning streak led them to take out SMU, UCONN and USF at home while defeating the Shockers and East Carolina on the street. This route brought them to the top 25 in the AP survey, where they reside this week on the 25th.

The first time these two teams met, they struggled to stay at the top of the conference and position themselves in the national leaderboard. Both still apply to Houston, but the Shockers are now struggling to assert themselves in the NCAA tournament discussion. Here are the keys to avenge their loss to Houston on Sunday afternoon.

