Arizona Basketball will host the Utah Utes on Thursday, January 16. What are the keys for the Wildcats to be back in the profit column?

Arizona basketball has to regroup after being swept up at schools in Oregon last weekend. The handover takes place at 5:30 p.m. PT at the McKale Center and is broadcast on the Pac-12 networks.

The Wildcats (11-5, 1-2) dropped out of the AP Top 25 this week and still hold a # 18 NET leaderboard. Utah (10-5, 1-2) ranks 60th NET. The loser of this game will drop to 1-3 in competitive Pac-12 and have to dig out of a hole.

Last Thursday Arizona went to Eugene and gave the # 8 Oregon Ducks (14-3, 3-1) everything they could do with a 74-73 overtime loss. The young Wildcats then found out what Pac-12 road trips were about when they lost on Sunday, January 12th, with their 82-65 loss in Oregon (12-4, 2-2) # 45 Ran out of gas.

In the meantime, Utah was blown at # 20 Colorado (13-3, 2-1, # 21 NET) with 91-52 last Sunday. The Utes were wildly inconsistent this season, underlined by a 69-66 win against # 10 Kentucky on December 18 in Las Vegas.

Both are relatively inexperienced, long-time teams, good shooters and carry out efficient crimes, with Arizona ranked 13th and Utah 61st in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency. However, expectations for coach Sean Millers Wildcats were much higher than for Larry Krystkowiak’s Utes.

The matchup should be good between league rivals, but the wildcats should be able to tear away the win. Check out Arizona’s performance in the following key areas …

