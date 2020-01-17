advertisement

Penn State Basketball meets Ohio State this Saturday at the Jordan Center. Can the Nittany Lions stop a three-game slide and defeat the Buckeyes?

When: January 18th at 12 noon. Television: ESPNU

Penn State Basketball last played against the Buckeyes six weeks ago, on December 7, 2019. For readers who weren’t paying attention in history classes, this was the month and day that the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor and the United States went to World War Two. Seventy-eight years later, you actually sat in the Value City Arena bleachers and witnessed an air raid that the sixth state of Ohio triggered on visitors. By the time the attack was over, the Buckeyes had defeated Penn State by 106 to 74 points, fueled by a three-point shot in the second half of 66.7%.

Fast forward to the present. Who in the room would have thought that Scarlet and Gray would have the same 2-4 conference recordings as Blue and White? Victory at the Buckeyes’ opening conference was their only win until they ousted Nebraska at twelve o’clock on January 14th. The Buckeyes’ four losses fell from 6th to 21st place.

Penn State recovered from Pearl Harbor Day with an instant victory over # 4 Maryland at home. A win without conferences against Alabama led the fan community to mix in their teams’ freshly printed AP Top 25 ranking, the first of its kind in the Pat Chambers era. With a win against Iowa in the Palestra, the Lions, now number 20 at the Rutgers Athletic Center, lost a tough game against the aspiring Scarlet Knights.

Penn State had no service at home against a methodical Wisconsin team, and the Golden Gophers prevailed in the barn where Penn State has won only twice in the past decade. With the last defeat, Penn State Basketball fans are now grumbling instead of humming. Her team is no longer in the ranking and nightmares from the conference start last season 0-10 are gnawing at her subconscious. The game on Saturday is a must.

Here are my keys to the Nittany Lions’ win against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

