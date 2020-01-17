advertisement

Florida basketball can pick up a marquee win at home against Auburn. Here are the three biggest keys to the game for the Gators.

Basketball in Florida has had to win this season because of its problems compared to previous season’s expectations, and this weekend’s home game showdown against Auburn gives the gators that opportunity.

Auburn loses for the first time this season. So Florida doesn’t have a chance to be the first team to defeat the Tigers, but it’s still a good opportunity to defeat a top 10 team, especially considering Auburn survives the toughest season the season.

advertisement

While the Tigers obviously want to be back on the winning pillar, this game is crucial for Florida. They have only one win against a KenPom Top 50 team and a 0: 3 record in Quadrant 1 games all season. If you approach the bubble and win the marquee, your resume will go a long way.

The Gators haven’t lost a home game since this disappointing loss to Florida State on November 10 and won four of their last five games in total (including a comeback over the Alabama team that just defeated Auburn).

What do you have to do to draw anger and defeat the tigers? Here are the three biggest keys to the game for Florida.

advertisement