The San Diego State Basketball is the last undefeated team that is still represented in college basketball.

They were probably the best we’ve seen them this season in the past few weeks. It started with them traveling to The Pit and destroying New Mexico after losing in Albuquerque in the past 3 years. Then San Diego State Basketball returned from an 8-point deficit against Utah State and dominated the second half with 12 points. Then they took to the streets and systematically dismantled the Air Force and beat them with 15 points.

Now they win on Tuesday night if they already get at least part of the regular season’s Mountain West title. They even got to the point that they were rewarded with the first seed in season one over the weekend, which would be their best sowing in school history if they could end this run. The next step to achieve this is their first season opener in New Mexico since the 2015-16 season.

New Mexico was a bit brutally lucky this season, but the weekend was finally uphill. They got JaQuan Lyle and Vance Jackson back on Saturday after both were injured in mid-January and it obviously made a difference. They beat Wyoming at home for their first win in over two weeks. The return of the two suddenly makes them a real threat to the conference the last time they meet.

This Tuesday night clash at the Viejas Arena triggers one of the best college basketball rivalries west of Mississippi as the San Diego state season is still unbeaten and New Mexico’s potential conference tournament is in sight. Here are the keys for the Aztecs to win this exciting battle in the mountain west.

