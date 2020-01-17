advertisement

Arkansas Basketball has the chance to silence any doubters by beating Kentucky on Saturday. Here are the three biggest keys to the game.

Arkansas Basketball made a great start to the 2019-20 season. The Razorbacks are 14-2 (3-1 SEC), and they roll under the direction of Eric Musselman, the first year coach. Arkansas is one of the most surprising teams of the season and an exciting team. They are defensively strong, well trained and have two of the SEC’s top scorers, Mason Jones and Isaiah Joe.

Musselman has relied on a small, sustained seven-man rotation this season. Jones and Joe are flanked in the background by Desi Sills, Jimmy Whitt and Jalen Harris, the sixth man. The atrium was mostly a two-man show. The defensive specialist Adrio Bailey brings the athletics and the rim protection, while Reggie Chaney comes from the bench and provides some size and physicality.

After a heartbreaking 79:77 loss at LSU last week, Arkansas recovered with a nice win at Ole Miss and prevailed 75:55 against Vanderbilt at home on Wednesday night. At the 3: 1 start in the league game, the Hogs fight for second place in the SEC.

Despite the glowing start, the pigs are still wary of the polls. Arkansas joins Stanford as the only “Power 6” program with two or fewer losses that are not listed in the AP Top-25. There are some questions about Arkansas’ CV. While the razorbacks have won the conference road against Georgia Tech and Indiana, they are still looking for a “signature win” to hang their hats on. Use the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday.

Kentucky is 12-4 (3-1 SEC) and will be number 10 in the country at the Bud Walton Arena. The Wildcats are an extremely talented and impressively balanced team. They have four players in Tyrese Maxey, Immanuel Quickley, Nick Richards and Ashton Hagans, all of whom have an average of just over 13 points per game. Striker Nick Sestina and tall man EJ Montgomery also make important contributions.

John Caliparis Wildcats got off to a somewhat uneven start. Despite a win over Michigan State on the first night, Kentucky had a couple of head-shaking losses to Evansville and Utah. They seemed to be erecting the ship recently. Kentucky had had five straight wins, including one extra-time win over rival Louisville. However, this series ended on Wednesday evening when the Wildcats in South Carolina fell on a thundering three-hand on the street.

It’s not often that a John Calipari team loses to another team, and time and time again has shown that Kentucky is getting better as the season progresses. Arkansas will have their hands full on Saturday, but they are more than able to do the job. Here are the three keys to the Hogs’ success in this important SEC match.

