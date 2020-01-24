advertisement

# 17 in Maryland basketball will try to keep the Big Ten alive with another win over Indiana. Here are the keys for Matchup Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Maryland’s basketball (15: 4, 5: 3, Big Ten) celebrated its first road victory against the Northwestern Wildcats on Thursday after a career night from Jalen Smith (25 points, 11 rebounds) and a combined performance with 29 points and nine assists by Anthony Cowan Jr. and Aaron Wiggins. This game was a story of two halves for the terps. They tried to produce aggressively in the first half but were unable to leave the Welsh-Ryan arena with a win.

The Indiana Hoosiers (15: 4, 5: 3, Big Ten) gave the eleventh-placed Michigan State Spartans their second loss in Big Ten. The 67-63 win for the Hoosiers made them start strong in the first half. They jumped out to a 20: 6 run and ended the game with an outstanding defensive position on a Cassius Winston-Dribble-Drive. Trayce Jackson-Davis had the key block to this game to effectively seal the win. He and Joey Brunk scored 26 points and 10 rebounds together.

The Hoosiers showed resilience in this game and secured an important home win. This places them two places outside the top 5 of the conference. This win also adds to the list of top wins for the team led by Archie Miller, who has defeated the states of Florida, Notre Dame, Nebraska and the state of Ohio.

Maryland basketball has had major successes against George Mason, Temple, Marquette, Notre Dame, Illinois, Indiana and others. Each of these victories was not an easy one and although the Terps struggled at times, the victories have had a decisive impact on the character of this team.

There are few victories on the road in the Big Ten. Will this continue?

