Gonzaga Basketball faces Saint Mary in their biggest conference game of the 2019-20 season. Here are the biggest keys to the bulldogs.

Gonzaga Basketball has won 16 games in a row and is currently number 2 in the AP poll. This means Gonzaga is able to achieve number 1 in the NCAA tournament for the third time in four years.

You can further cement this case by winning the street against a high-caliber team from Saint Mary on Saturday evening. As is so often the case, this should be the hardest game in your conference plan.

The Gaels should play part of their best basketball of the season to win against a team like Gonzaga that would consolidate their place in big dance. They are already 2-2 in Quadrant 1 and the two remaining games against the Zags are the only ones they still have (unless they face BYU or Bulldogs in the WCC tournament) and this is their best chance another high-end win.

Gonzaga also wants some vengeance considering that Saint Mary only won the NCAA tournament last year by interfering in the WCC championship game.

What must Mark Few’s squad do to ensure this and keep the winning streak going? Here are the three biggest keys to the game for the Zags:

