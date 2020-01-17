advertisement

BYU Basketball will travel to Spokane to play the Gonzaga on Saturday, January 18th. Do the cougars have a chance to draw anger?

BYU Basketball is again one of the top teams at the West Coast Conference and has won after a home win of 93:70 against San Diego. They will go to Spokane and try to knock out Gonzaga No. 1. The starting shot will be fired on Saturday at 7 p.m. PT at McCarthey Athletic Center and will air on ESPN2.

The Cougars (14-5, 3-1) knocked on the door of the AP Top 25 most of the season and have a # 31 NET ranking. Gonzaga (19-1, 5-0) finished 5th NET. If BYU wins the game, they will be at the top of the improving West Coast Conference standings within half a game from the Zags.

advertisement

This match was eagerly awaited throughout the season. Unfortunately BYU Yoeli Childs does not have to move 6: 8 forward due to an open dislocation of his shooting index finger.

BYU lost to children last week in extra time at Saint Mary (# 44 NET) 87-84. The Cougars returned two days later via Portland (# 229 NET) for an easy 96-70 at home after jumping out to a 24-2 lead. BYU defeated San Diego (# 236 NET) with 93-70 on Thursday, led by Kolby Lee’s career high of 21 points.

Gonzaga prevailed last week with a 94-50 win in San Diego and an 87-62 win in Loyola Marymount (# 243 NET). The Zags then smashed Santa Clara (# 80 NET) at home on Thursday, 104-54. Beating BYU would set a WCC record by winning 33 games in a row set by Pepperdine in the 1990s.

Even without children, BYU has the confidence that they will play in Gonzaga. The Cougars have had two victories in Spokane in recent years (2016 and 2017). The following are the keys to this ball game.

advertisement