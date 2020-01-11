advertisement

Arizona State Basketball got back into victory column against Oregon State on Thursday night. What do you have to do to defeat Oregon?

The victory over the Beavers for Arizona State Basketball followed a defeat against the University of Arizona, where they were played out from start to finish. Now they’re driving to Eugene, hoping to win two against two on the Oregon part of their road trip. A win over Oregon would be the first win this season over a leaderboard and a big step in turning a season that has gone through a difficult period recently.

Oregon will try to win 2 against 2 against Arizona schools this week after barely getting past U of A on Thursday night in extra time. This win was the second in a row after losing their Pac-12 start in Colorado. The win was also their 3rd win of the season against a high-ranking opponent and should help them at least maintain their place as number 9 in the country or possibly skip Michigan State and take the 8th place. A home win over Arizona State would not be as significant as a win over U of A, thanks to the recent Sun Devils battles, but it is very important for the Ducks to win games like this if they want to assert themselves the higher seed lines in March.

Both teams try to free themselves from the group of 1-1 and 2-1 teams in Pac-12 (8 teams) and compete in the race to catch Stanford, who is the only undefeated team in Pac-12 is games now. If the Saturday night meeting in Eugene is something like the last fight between these two teams, there should be a lot of excitement along the way.

Here are 3 keys for Arizona State to beat a top 10 Oregon team in the third sport this year.

