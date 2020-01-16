advertisement

Wisconsin Basketball travels to the state of Michigan on Friday night to start the duel with the Spartans and two other teams and to win first place in the Big Ten. What do the Badgers have to do to win on the road against a Michigan team that is going to suffer a really tough defeat?

Wisconsin basketball had the ups and downs of the season. They looked lost in November and December. Fortunately, the regular college basketball season doesn’t end until March. Wisconsin won early against Marquette and Indiana. The turning point came in late 2019 in a big race win over Tennessee. The Badgers have defeated three opponents, two of whom are taking to the streets.

There is no denying that the Big Ten are loaded this season. 12 teams are in the NET Top 50 in the middle of the week. Road wins were so difficult to find in December and still are. Wisconsin already has two. After a crazy half of January, Wisconsin is 4-2 and with Rutgers and Illinois from all teams is in second place in the Big Ten. Michigan State lost its first Big Ten game in its Achilles’ heel at Mackey Arena. That said, if Wisconsin can win at the Breslin Center on Friday night, there’s a four-way tie between Wisconsin, Michigan State, Illinois, and Rutgers.

The Spartans are an interesting team. Cassius Winston has obviously led her to many victories this season and will continue to do so. The biggest blow to Michigan State is finding goal scorers other than Winston and Xavier Tillman. Why is this important if both players are able to score 20 or more points per game? Tom Izzo has given up leaving Rocket Watts on the lineup and shooting until he makes one. Since then, the Spartans have occasionally made Gabe Brown and Aaron Henry have a good night.

I told you the Big Ten are playing at a historic pace at the moment, and yet the three conference wins by the state of Michigan have had an average profit margin of 18 points since New Year. The two games before that ended with 33 and 53 points from Purdue came from a 29 point loss. The state of Michigan hasn’t played a tight game in Northwestern since December 18.

Wisconsin’s biggest lead since New Year prevailed against Penn State with nine points. The Badgers have already won in Columbus this year. So if you travel to Michigan State you won’t be scared. What does Wisconsin have to do to keep going in the Big Ten?

