advertisement

Ohio State Basketball and Michigan meet for the first time this season. Here’s what the Buckeyes have to do to defeat their rival.

The Ohio State basketball team takes to the streets this Tuesday, February 4, to meet Ann Arbor, the Big Ten opponent and rival, the Michigan Wolverines. The Buckeyes celebrated a big home win against Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday and a 14: 7 record. The Wolverines also had a big win on Saturday with # 25 Rutgers. They come with a record of 13-8. Here are the things the Ohio State Buckeyes need to do to take home the Michigan win.

1 – Win the sales fight

Sales are one of the most important things to control in a game. They’re even more important on the street if you want to limit opponents’ runs and unbalance the local crowd. The Buckeyes make an average of 13.5 turnovers per game, while the Wolverines make an average of 11.6. This is a rivalry game in a hostile environment. Limiting your own sales and winning the sales struggle are essential to keep the crowd out and have important possessions on both sides of the square. I will always mention sales as the key to victory.

2 – Keep the ball moving when attacking

The state of Ohio had fought aggressively lately. In the first half of the Indiana game, they did a great job on this side of the ball, moving the ball until they got the best shot possible. If they can prevail against Michigan, the state of Ohio will be in a great position to win the game. Keeping the ball moving helps when no one hits badly and doesn’t stand around, and it helps when nobody just hits the ball on the ground until he’s forced to make a shot for himself.

advertisement

If the ball stays in motion, everyone will stay on the rhythm when it is time to shoot. The good spacing keeps the Michigan defense going to recover when the Buckeyes change. This will pay off in the second half as the Wolverines can get tired on both sides of the ground.

3 – Defensive rebounds

The Buckeyes can get a great chance of winning on the road by winning the rebound, especially the defensive rebound. If they can, second chance possessions and second chance points can be restricted. If you are in someone else’s house on a second occasion, everything can create momentum for the home team or pick it up again and let the crowd flare up again.

Home crowds feed on the momentum and the team will feed on the crowd. Hold the Michigan Wolverines at random and return to the offensive side of the ball to aggressively get them out of rhythm.

The Big Ten were the country’s toughest conferences to win on the road this season. For the state of Ohio to do this in Ann Arbor, they have to stick together and control the controllable.

Next: Biggest Bracketology Winners

Limit these sales and win the sales battle. Don’t be a ball stopper on your own offensive side of the ball by aiming the ball at the opener for the best possible shot and winning the boards by limiting the defensive rebound to dominating second chance points. All of these things keep Michigan on their heels and the crowd calm and in their seats and legs.

advertisement