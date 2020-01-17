advertisement

Wichita State Basketball lost their first game of the season at AAC on Wednesday at Temple and now wants to get back on their feet against Houston on Saturday.

The defeat also ended the Shockers’ 9-game winning streak. It also put them 3-1 in the conference game and first place in the conference in four-way tie. Wichita State Basketball had made it to 16th place in the last AP poll, but a second loss in a row could well lead them to drop out of the top 25 entirely. To escape this fate, they must first beat a Houston squad that is also currently part of the four-way tie.

The Houston season had a difficult start when they lost two of their first four games. Since then, they have won 9 out of 11 games, including 3 out of 4 in the AAC game. This run includes a win against SMU on Wednesday, where they recovered from their first loss in the AAC season. This defeat took place in a tight game in Tulsa last Saturday. Houston is one of many teams on the list of votes in the AP poll, and a win over the state of Wichita might be just what they need to get into the top 25.

This match is another battle for AAC supremacy, as the winner is no worse than at the conference and the loser falls behind in the race for the regular season title. The duel will take place on Saturday afternoon at the Charles Koch Arena, where the Shockers are known to be hard to beat, including a 12-0 record this season. Here are 3 keys that Shockers can use to stay undefeated at home.

