San Diego State Basketball won their 22nd consecutive win on Wednesday, but Saturday will be a much more difficult task.

The win on Wednesday marked the end of a three-game losing streak at The Pit for San Diego State Basketbakk when they defeated the New Mexico Lobos 85-57. There are now 4 games between them and everyone else in the mountain west and the Aztecs seem to have already won the title of the regular seasonal conference. You only need seven wins to finish the conference game unbeaten, and your next matchup could be someone’s best chance to end the run.

In this match, they meet the state of Utah, which they have already defeated this season. This 9-point loss took place in the middle of a stretch where the Aggies lost 4 out of 5 and seemed on the way to a really disappointing end of the season. However, they’ve been doing it differently lately, winning three times in a row, including an impressively dominating state of Colorado last weekend. With these victories, they are back in third place at the conference and lose much more often if they do not have to play in the first round of the conference tournament.

This game was supposed to cause excitement on Saturday night on CBSSN. This will mark the two teams that opened the season as favorites to win this conference against each other in front of a crowded crowd in the Viejas Arena. You won’t want to miss this when SDSU tries to defend its home court and undefeated record.

