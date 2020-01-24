advertisement

In one of the biggest battles of the SEC / Big 12 Challenge, Kentucky Basketball travels to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech. This is how Kentucky can get away with a win.

One of the SEC / Big 12 Challenge marquee matches will take place in Lubbock, Texas, in which Kentucky # 15 will play Texas Tech Red Raiders # 18. The Wildcats (14-4) have won six of their last seven games. The only downside was a loss in South Carolina, while Chris Beard’s Red Raiders (12-6) have won eight of their last ten games that started with one upset about No. 1 Louisville 70-57. This is a matchup that could be a preview of a March Madness Sweet Sixteen game (or better).

The two teams are statistically evenly merged, Texas Tech scores an average of 72.7 points per game, has four players with an average double-digit value and defensive 61.8 points per competition. In contrast, John Caliparis Wildcats score 75.7 points per game for the same four players in double digits and give their opponents 64.7 points per game.

With a regular-time SEC title in mind and a potential top 3 spot in the NCAA tournament, a Kentucky win over Texas Tech on Saturday would be another important point on her resume. Given the statistical proximity of two teams, this game will of course be close and it won’t be long before something is the turning point in this competition. If the wildcats want to win the road, there are a few factors that are critical at both ends of the floor. Here are some of the keys to winning Kentucky in this very important competition.

