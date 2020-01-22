advertisement

The USC Trojans have their hands full on Thursday against Oregon Ducks # 12. Here are the three keys with which USC is causing excitement.

The USC Trojans drive a nice three-game winning streak in one of the toughest regular season games in PAC-12, a road date with the Oregon Ducks on Thursday night.

The No. 12 seed ducks recovered after a heavy loss to Washington State last week to defeat the UW Huskies and want to retake their throne at the PAC-12 basketball pantheon.

The Trojans have their hands full with Oregon’s athleticism and the leadership and overall play of Point Guard Payton Pritchard, who put together one of the best seasons in Oregon and PAC-12 history.

Defending Pritchard will certainly be a big key if USC wants to get excited in Eugene, but that alone won’t be enough. Trojans will have to rely heavily on newcomer Onyeka Okongwu and the rest of their skill if they want to advance to 16-3 in the season and extend their winning streak to four games.

