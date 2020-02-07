advertisement

On Saturday, February 8th, the book Duke vs. North Carolina, the best college basketball rivalry, has added another chapter. The question is, what must Duke Basketball do to defeat his rivals from the street?

As usual, Duke Basketball is one of the best teams in the country. What is unusual, however, is that the North Carolina Tar Heels don’t even look like a tournament team. North Carolina fights for her life in ACC with 10-12 and 3-8.

UNC looks like one of the worst teams in ACC and they have proven it over and over again. Now that they have Cole Anthony back, they belong to a different team.

With Anthony the tar heels are 6-5 and without him they are 4-7. If anything, this shows me that North Carolina is not great with or without Anthony, but they are a little better with him.

However, the Tar Heels have not yet won a game since Anthony has returned, which for me shows that they are a big question mark for a team. The question is which team from North Carolina will face Duke, the team that defeated Oregon, or the team that lost to Wofford.

If I had to guess it would most likely be the team that lost to Wofford since the Tar Heels have been 2-7 in their last nine games, but rivalry games are always a different beast.

In the last 100 games between Duke and UNC, the Blue Devils and Tar Heels have each won 50 games, scoring 7,746 points each. Apart from that, the games between the two teams bring out the best in both teams, and no matter how both seasons go, they will make for a good game.

After all, here are the three keys the Duke Blue Devils can use to beat the UNC on Saturday:

