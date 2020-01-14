advertisement

Alabama Basketball is currently in the middle of the SEC with an 8-7 record and on Wednesday night they have the opportunity to give their arch-rivals their first loss of the season.

In Nate Oats first year in Tuscaloosa, he had Alabama basketball at 8-7 and the flood also scored the seventh most points per game in the nation. For this reason, Alabama has had a chance in every game with the exception of two losses.

Five of the seven losses in Alabama were single-digit losses, one against Penn by one point, the other in Florida in double overtime and the third against Penn State by two points.

That being said, Alabama’s record could be 8-7, but they’re MUCH better than an 8-7 basketball team, and they’ve proven it this season, including their game against Kentucky last week.

The question is, how will the flood develop if it takes on one of the nation’s two undefeated teams?

Auburn has been fantastic in the last 12 months, they won the SEC last year, they reached the final four and now they are one of two unbeaten teams left out of 353 teams across the country and fourth in the country.

Now they have to travel to Tuscaloosa and take on the Alabama Crimson Tide, which scores the most points per game in the SEC and the seventh best in the nation.

The question now is what three keys are there for Alabama to beat Auburn on Wednesday night.

