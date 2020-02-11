advertisement

West Virginia Basketball needs a significant win after falling against Oklahoma on Saturday. You will have a great chance of doing this against Kansas.

In their biggest game of the season so far, West Virginia Basketball has to shoot all cylinders to beat Kansas Basketball in a big matchup on Wednesday night.

The Jayhawks are scorching hot, and their only loss since New Year goes to Baylor, the country’s top team.

On the mountaineering side, Bob Huggins ‘group is expecting a win after being upset in the Oklahoma Sooners’ hands on Saturday.

A win would not only be a big win for the Mountaineers tournament curriculum vitae, but also for the Big 12 race. If the Mountaineers Kansas deliver the second defeat of the conference plan, West Virginia could have a chance to run.

However, there is still a lot to be achieved before mountaineers can worry about sowing. Everything has to be right for the WVU to make such a big profit, including the extermination of the demons on Saturday.

If there is one characteristic of a Bob Huggins team, it is the ability to adapt and live out their hearts. Let’s take a look at the adjustments that need to be made and made for a malfunction to occur.

