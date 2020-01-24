advertisement

Arizona State Basketball was back in the winning column last Saturday, but a week later they are still fighting for their lives as NCAA players.

It was an up and down year (and month) for the Sun Devils. Arizona State Basketball started with a 9: 4 record in 2020 and still seemed to be a real candidate for a place in the tournament. Since then, they have opened the new year with an embarrassing 28 point loss to Arizona. They recovered with a solid road win against Oregon State and although they had lost in their next game in Oregon, they were still competitive and looked like they were starting to turn things around.

Then they were finally able to play their first home game against Pac-12 of the year and wasted it with a terrible offensive second half against Colorado. In their last game, they recovered from that defeat with a dominant win over Utah. Now they are in a situation where they have to avenge this loss for Arizona to keep their hopes for March alive.

Arizona’s chances of winning the tournament and even the Pac-12 are much clearer than ASU’s. Since defeating the Sun Devils in Tucson, they have lost both games in Oregon, but managed to force Oregon into extra time and then had a very successful home. At this home stand, they won their last two games and defeated both Utah and Colorado convincingly. This win against Colorado was particularly important as it was only the second year in which a team was in the top 25. It was also enough to catapult her back to the leaderboard after her breakdown last Monday.

These two teams have a lot to do. Arizona State needs this win to keep its tournament hopes alive and to keep its rival from boasting rights this season. It takes U of A to stay in the top 25 and keep them at the top of the Pac-12 in one game. This should be an action-packed battle in Tempe on Saturday night.

