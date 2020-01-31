advertisement

BYU Basketball will be held in Saint Marys on Saturday February 1st. Can the Cougars claim to be the second best team in the WCC?

BYU Basketball finished third in the West Coast Conference. They will try to take down the second placed Saint Mary’s Gaels. The starting shot will be fired on Saturday at 8 p.m. MT at the Marriott Center and will air on ESPN 2.

BYU will attempt to compensate for the 87-84 overtime loss at Saint Mary on January 9. The Cougars played this game without their best player, Yoeli Childs, with a 6-8 aftermath, who had a severely contorted finger. Bracketologist Joe Lunardi had a ninth place for Saint Mary and a 10 place for BYU in the NCAA tournament before Thursday’s game.

The Cougars (16-7, 5-3) have tried to climb from the pack to second place in the WCC and have a # 29 NET leaderboard. Saint Mary’s (19-4, 6-2) ranks 36th NET. If BYU wins the game, they fight with the Gaels for second place.

Cougar fans at the Marriott Center have circled this game on the calendar all season. BYU have yet to be challenged at home as they lost to # 4 San Diego State 76-71 on November 9. BYU has a 107-80 blowout at home via Pepperdine (11-11, 4-4, # 138 NET).

In the meantime, Saint Marys has played some of his best basketball games on the street. They are 4-1 in real street games with their lonely loss, which is the four overtime, 107-99 game in the Pacific on January 4th. Saint Marys had no problem in her 86-64 victory at home over Portland (9-14, 1-7, # 258 NET) on Thursday.

Can BYU qualify for second place in the WCC? The following are the keys to the cougars participating in this ball game.

