Gonzaga Basketball are facing a tougher team than usual in Santa Clara this Thursday. What are the keys for the bulldogs to assert themselves?

After a tough opening week in which they unexpectedly narrowly beat Portland and Pepperdine, Gonzaga Basketball had an easier 18-1 (4-0) win in the last two games. The Bulldogs dominated both San Diego and Loyola Marymount with an average lead of 34.5 points. Five players won the double-digit victory over the Lions, including newcomer Drew Timme with a double-double (10 points and 11 rebounds).

Gonzaga has a big matchup against BYU on Saturday, a team that has given the Bulldogs the most trouble since they came to the WCC almost a decade ago. They have won three of the last five competitions in Spokane and have had one of their best seasons since the Jimmer Fredette era.

Wait a second.

This is not the next game for Gonzaga. It’s easy to overlook the rest of the WCC when neither Saint Marys nor BYU are on the plan, but this season is a clear exception. Especially Santa Clara 15-3 (2-1), who will take a massive win on the road over Saint Mary. The Broncos won in the last second and defeated the Gaels with 67-66. Josip Vrankic led the team with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Donovan Mitchell threw himself off the bench with 16 points.

Before the victory, the Santa Clara schedule was one of the softest in the country in terms of the strength of the schedule. So the people of Herb Sandek’s squad weren’t brought into play. However, beating a good Gaels team in Moraga has shown that this is an impressive WCC opponent Gonzaga must watch out for.

Not overlooking the Broncos first is a big key for the Bulldogs. For the perspective on the pitch there are three more aspects for the favorites to achieve the win.

