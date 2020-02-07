advertisement

When Duke Basketball visits the Tar Heels on Saturday, they play the next rate of the best rivalry in NCAA basketball. Even though their respective seasons could not be more different, the records and rankings are thrown out the window, as history has shown that even if they fail, they are never really out.

There are some big rivalries in college basketball. If you’re traveling to Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, or Philly, you may hear compelling reasons why the best rivalry games are taking place in these areas. They would not be wrong in the hearts and minds of these fans.

However, there is only one rivalry in which each team has won at least five national championships, five of which have taken place in the past fifteen years. There is only one where the schools are 13 km apart and have different shades of blue, but the blood is the same color.

When the calendar turns to February, this is the time that Duke and North Carolina come together to renew their highly competitive series. In the last hundred games, each team has won 50 games and, amazingly, each team has scored exactly the same number of points during this time.

While the most recent matchups have determined a starting place and set up championship runs, teams are moving this year that are moving in opposite directions. UNC lost another tough game on the way to the Seminoles on Monday, losing two in a row and seven of their last 9th Duke fought, but survived against BC and now faces the heels after winning four in a row.

You have played up and down in these games despite the victories and will be playing against a North Carolina team that has nothing to lose and everything to gain. Some say that they can still complete the NCAA tournament with a winning run at the end of the season. A win against Duke is a must to keep those weak hopes alive.

Even if the NIT is in their future, the Tar Heels would rather do nothing but defeat Duke and bring a little luck to their bleak year. Duke needs a win to keep up with the ACC leaders and continue to brag about the rights of his closest neighbor.

