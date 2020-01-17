advertisement

Ohio State Basketball had lost four matches in a row on Tuesday night before defeating Nebraska at home. Things don’t get easier as they travel to Penn State for an important big ten match on Saturday.

Before their home win over Nebraska, Ohio State Basketball (12: 5, 2: 4) was devastated after losing four games in a row by 2019 and 2020. The 50 best KenPom teams, but it showed that they did were not the juggernaut we all thought they were at the start of the season.

Penn State (12-5, 2-4) cooled off a bit after the hot start to the season.

The Nittany Lions climbed into the top 25 in late December after struggling at home in Maryland (at the time), followed by a 2-point victory over an nerve-racking team from Alabama at State College.

Since then, they have dropped out of the leaderboard and are looking for another key win against a top 25 opponent.

The theme of the 2019-20 Big Ten season so far has been that winning on the road is very difficult as the teams in the conference game are 6-36 (16%) on the road together.

For the state of Ohio to improve that number, these three things have to be done this Saturday afternoon at State College.

