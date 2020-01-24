advertisement

Washington Basketball will host Colorado on Saturday, January 23. What must the huskies do to stay in the general NCAA competition?

Washington Basketball travels to Boulder to play against AP # 23 Colorado Buffaloes. The starting shot is fired on Saturday at 7 p.m. MT at the CU Events Center and will air on Fox Sports 1.

The Huskies (12-8, 2-5) come to Boulder after six defeats in the last eight games and after four defeats in the last five games. Green is in the academic suspension until the start of the NCAA tournament. It remains to be seen whether the huskies will participate in this tournament.

The Buffaloes (15-4, 4-2) made it into the AP Top 25 on January 2 after their home win of 74-65 against # 12 Oregon (15-4, 4-2), back 78-56 victory against Washington State (NET # 102) on Thursday when the Cougars were beaten in the second half after a poor performance in Arizona last Saturday.

Washington (NET # 48) is in despair mode and is in the middle of a bad tail spin. The Huskies lost 67: 66 to Utah on Thursday after Washington took the lead with 2:32. This match gained importance as the huskies (# 48 NET) struggle to stay in the bladder and return to the middle of the pac.

While the home buffs will be favorites, Washington is now a team with their backs against the wall. The huskies must take the following points into account in order to eliminate the disturbance on the road.

