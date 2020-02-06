advertisement

Basketball in Maryland No. 9 and Illinois Illinois compete against each other at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. Both teams are getting hot at the right time. Here are the keys to Friday’s matchup at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.

Maryland’s basketball (18: 4, 8: 3, Big Ten) was able to breathe a sigh of relief after the first encounter against the Illinois team when they met in December. In this game, Illinois shot all cylinders. They led most of the game, but the terps showed the extent of their resilience. The turning point for her was the last five minutes of the game.

Anthony Cowan Jr. made a number of spectacular games: he ran the length of the floor for a quick break contact layup 53-48 Illinois, emptied a game-deep three that led to an Xfinity Center 58-58 outbreak, and he stole the ball , was fouled and made the game-winning free throw. These were clutch sequences from the senior playmaker. He ended up with 20 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Both teams showed presence in January and want to do the same in February. The Illinois have won four of their last five games. Ayo Dosunmu (15.8 PPG, four RPG) and Kofi Cockburn (14 PPG, 9.2 RPG) are their main rating options, but Andres Feliz and Trent Frazier are also possible rating options.

Maryland Basketball will be on the lookout for another major street win. They went into the assembly hall and beat the Indiana Hoosiers in a hostile environment a few weeks ago. Will they be able to do the same on the road against the Illinois? Here are my keys to a game that could decide who stays at the conference.

Get solid production from your bank

In the first game between these two teams, the Bianchi won 18-2 against the Terps. This is unacceptable because of the talent and depth of the terps. Players who must have big games off the bench in Champaign include Serrel Smith Jr. and Ricky Lindo Jr. This would be a game in which the Terps could use Lindo Jr.’s length on the boards to support an offensive production to get out of it. Smith Jr. is primarily looking for perimeter shots and although he hasn’t been the most consistent this season, that doesn’t mean he can’t have a good game on Friday. If these two have 10-12 minutes, they have to let it count.

The Terp’s most prolific player on the bench was Aaron Wiggins. It averages 11 points and six rebounds this season and has maintained a good level of production up to this point. He’s struggled with some problems lately, but it’s not a blatant problem because he helps the team in other ways.

If these three players contribute in any way, bank production could drive the terps to victory.

Find different ways to involve Anthony Cowan Jr.

Cowan Jr. was at his best this season when he attacked the basket, ran the ball across the field, and fired clutch shots when his team needed him. I very much doubt that Illinois will make him go wild out there in her apartment. What they could try is to trap him in a man-to-man or zone defense to prevent him from getting colored.

When the ball stops for basketball in Maryland, it has a positive effect on the defense. The result is either a rushed shot or a potential turnover. The terps were more fluid with their ball movement in the last games. If the Terps force Illinois to chase and shoot, peck, and roll the dice, or works to open the ball, it could disrupt the defense plan.

Control the pace

Illinois did this at their first clash and they had a 16-5 lead at half-time in the first half. If Maryland basketball wins this game, they must set the tone early to get their offensive going. Taking advantage of the quick break would benefit the Terps aggressively because they are good at it. Whether the Terps take advantage of these opportunities or not, Illinois will still be out of balance.

If they do, it would be a big win for the Terps. You would still have to win to have some leeway, but in any case, your competition for the NCAA tournament seems safe.

