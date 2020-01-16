advertisement

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY – DECEMBER 14: Steven Enoch # 23 of the Louisville Cardinals shoots the ball during the game against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at KFC YUM! Center on December 14, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons / Getty Images)

Louisville Basketball heads to the Duke Blue Devils at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Here’s what the Louisville Cardinals have to do to win.

On Saturday evening, the two best ACC records compete against each other in a big January fight. # 11 Louisville Basketball goes to the Cameron Indoor Stadium to compete against the # 3 Duke Blue Devils. The Cardinals won 14-3 in three games, while Duke lost to Clemson, which was only the second loss this season.

The Blue Devils had nine wins in a row before losing to the Tigers. Duke has a record 15-2 in Saturday’s game. Here are three keys to victory for the Louisville Cardinals to achieve a huge win at Cameron and take the lead in the conference.

1. Limit sales

However, sales are never a good thing, if you’re on the street they get a lot worse. Turnover leads to slips and light baskets that can fuel a home crowd, and no fan base is fueled by the dynamics more than the Cameron Crazies. Duke steals an average of just under 10 per game, so it is a big must to take care of the ball when it has a chance to bring a winner home. If you limit sales, you can get a high break even, saying that the Blue Devils are really good and help keep the amount to a minimum.

2. Win the color

Both teams participate in an average of 40 rebounds per game. Every time there are two really good teams that are successful together in a very important area of ​​the game, you really want to be the team that wins. Winning the color means winning the rebound margin, not giving up fast break points on failures or the sales mentioned above, not giving up simple baskets, and bouncing back the color frequently results in 50/50 balls that you will definitely win would like . Often it is pure effort to get the color. Effort is something that should travel no matter what arena you play in. Win the hard games, win the color.

3. Team defense

Sometimes, when you are in a sport and at every level, it is difficult for the offense to travel consistently. Another part of the game that can travel is defense, and it should be. This game is no different as good team defense can generate your own sales and quick breakpoints that can help lead the prosecution to winning the color.

Good team defense can also make buckets made by Duke difficult and time consuming, which is important later in the game as they can wear out and result in more misses when it matters. The cardinals give their opponents only 61.6 points per game.

Next: Top 25 Power Leaderboards

Something will give, since the Blue Devils score an average of 83.1 points per game, and to be honest, it requires teamwork from everyone to the last one to beat Duke, let alone in his place.

