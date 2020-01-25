advertisement

San Diego State Basketball continues to dominate the Mountain West conference and now they have a chance to build an even bigger lead at the top of the conference standings against UNLV.

San Diego State Basketball’s win on Tuesday was the 20th in a row at the start of the season, bringing them 9-0 in the game against Mountain West. They’ve finally made it into the top 4 list they deserved this week , and many bracketologists have brought them to the top starting line this week. To maintain their unbeaten record, their new top position and their dominant position in the league, they have to travel to Vegas on Sunday and take down the Mountain West season surprise team, the UNLV Runnin Rebels.

After a disappointing start to the season, UNLV earned 2nd place in the Mountain West classification. In their last game, however, they stumbled across a loss to Nevada. This defeat was her second in the Mountain West season and probably made this game a must if they hope to reach SDSU in the conference standings. Even in the tight spaces of the Thomas & Mack Center, this will be the toughest test for the Runnin rebels, but if they pass this test, they will go a long way to secure a reunion in the first round of the conference tournament.

Mountain West’s top two teams hit the nation’s only unbeaten record in Sunday afternoon in Vegas. Here are 3 keys for SDSU to win this must-see fight.

