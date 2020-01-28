advertisement

San Diego State Basketball improved their score to 21-0 on Sunday, but must face a frustrating opponent on Wednesday to defend that 0.

Sunday’s victory was an impressive defensive performance, with San Diego State Basketball holding out the UNLV for more than seven minutes without a basket to take control of the game and eliminate all thoughts of a malfunction. The win also overcame another of the few hurdles they had to overcome at the end of this unbeaten season.

Add UNLV to a list of teams that have been brought to trial against SDSU, including Utah State, Colorado State, and Fresno State. Now they have only a few teams left that have been identified as potential spoilers for this season. One of them is Wednesday’s opponent, New Mexico Lobos.

The Lobos were one of the teams selected at the beginning of the season and especially in mid-December as a potential surprise winner of the conference. Unfortunately, things have really fallen apart lately. The dismissal of Carlton Bragg, the suspension of JJ Caldwell, and injuries to Jaquan Lyle and Vance Jackson have made this team a completely different team than the squad that started with a 13-2 record in 2020. Since then, they have been unhappy on the street, lost to the humble state of San Jose, and are crushed by the UNLV, the state of Colorado, and Nevada. This weekend’s defeat against Nevada put the Lobos in fourth place at the conference, and many have serious doubts that they are the team that will finally end the SDSU run.

These two teams, which have the 1st and 2nd Mountain West championships in regular season and in conference tournaments, compete against each other at The Pit in Albuquerque on Wednesday evening and have a lot to offer. For the state of San Diego, this is the unbeaten record and the enormous lead at the top of Mountain West. For New Mexico, it’s a 3-game home game against the Aztecs and a chance to meet again in the first round of the MWC tournament. This is not a game you want to miss on Wednesday night.

