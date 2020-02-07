advertisement

LSU Basketball suffered its first loss in the SEC season on Wednesday night, but has a great chance when they meet Auburn on Saturday.

The Thursday night defeat was certainly one of the most shocking surprises of the season. They were the only unbeaten team in the SEC game against Vanderbilt. On the other hand, Vanderbilt hadn’t won a game in his conference in nearly two years. However, none of that mattered on Wednesday night when Vandy got hot from the outside and LSU basketball played a miserable defense in the middle of the arch. This ended the defeat in Vandy’s 26-game conference and the winning streak in LSU’s 10-game series. Now the LSU will follow this game with a much tougher road test.

This test is the 11th ranked Auburn Tigers. There have been a lot of questions about how good Auburn really is this season after being under pressure in two second legs against Alabama and Florida, but they definitely answered those questions with their win over Kentucky last weekend. They also posted an impressive street win against Arkansas this week, extending their current winning streak to 5 games.

Saturday morning’s game has a massive impact on the SEC. The matchup consists of two of the last three teams at the conference. It also shows the two top teams in the conference ranking. The LSU may need a win here to keep it in the top 25 when the new leaderboards appear on Monday. For Auburn, a win would continue to silence their doubters and likely put them in the top 10 in the new leaderboard. No matter who wins, this struggle between SEC competitors promises fireworks.

