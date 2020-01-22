advertisement

Colorado Basketball will host the state of Washington on Thursday, January 23. What do the Buffaloes have to do to achieve a bounce back win?

Colorado Basketball takes the # 23 AP Top 25 game against the glowing Washington State Cougars. The starting shot will be fired on Saturday at 8 p.m. MT at the CU Athletic Center and is broadcast on the Pac-12 Networks. Both teams are aiming for their fourth win in the Pac-12 Conference game.

The Buffaloes (14-4, 3-2) made it into the AP Top 25 after their 74-65 home win against # 12 Oregon (15-4, 4-2) on January 2nd. Now Colorado needs to group itself down a futile offensive performance in her 75-54 loss at # 22 Arizona (13-5, 3-2) on January 18 at.

advertisement

This encounter has grown in importance as the Buffaloes (# 21 NET) are fourth in Pac-12 with Arizona (# 11 NET). After a mess of schools in Oregon last week, the Cougars (# 100 NET) are only half a game behind the Buffaloes and alone in sixth place.

Last week Colorado defeated the State of Arizona (# 60 NET) on January 16 with 68-61 in Tempe before heading south to Tucson and losing to the Wildcats, scoring just 54 points on the season’s low. In addition, Arizona overtook the buff by 39:25 when the tall Evan Battey struggled with nasty problems and scored zero points and a rebound in 22 minutes.

While the buffs should be double-digit favorites over the cougs, Washington State is a team with newfound confidence. The Cougars won on January 16 against Oregon (# 16 NET) 72-61 and on January 18 against Oregon State (# 67 NET) 89-76 avoid the disturbance at home.

advertisement