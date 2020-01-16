advertisement

Villanova Basketball is leaving Big East to meet UConn, who will be attending the conference again next season. Here are the three biggest keys to the game.

Villanova Basketball has recently won nine of its last ten games and is number 14 in the country. While they have to compete against some aspiring teams in Butler and Seton Hall to regain their place in the Great East, they are leaving the conference for the time being to compete against UConn this week.

Obviously, this means more than your average non-conference game considering the history of UConn in the Great East, the story between the two programs, and the fact that the huskies will be attending the conference again next season.

It’s a chance for the Wildcats to watch UConn early, and they may get it at a good time.

Head coach Dan Hurley’s team has had problems recently and has lost three of their last four games, two of which were double digits. Although they only have two wins against teams in the KenPom Top 150 (yes, this is a game Villanova should win), UConn is extremely difficult to manage.

Just like Wichita State No. 16, who spent two hours of overtime in the last UConn game to leave the huskies behind. Xavier also needed two additional frames and they managed to beat Florida in regulation.

So what does Villanova have to do to avoid trouble and win? Here are the three biggest keys to the game for the wild cats.

