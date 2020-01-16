advertisement

Syracuse and Virginia Tech are competing against each other for the second time this season. What are the main storylines for the matchup?

The ACC was absolutely wild this season. Six games in and everyone has at least one win and one defeat, including Duke, who was recently upset by Clemson. The real upper and lower levels of the league are incredibly small, with a large medium group of teams that can beat anyone. That includes the themes of this piece…. the Virginia Tech Hokies and Syracuse Orange.

Virginia Tech 13-4 (4-2) is one of the biggest positive surprises of the season. With a new head coach and a completely revised squad, the Hokies somehow put themselves right in the middle of the NCAA tournament. They had a big 80:70 win in the Wake Forest earlier this week, led by 21 points per person from Landers Nolley and Tyrece Radford.

advertisement

Syracuse 10-7 (3-3) also won and defeated Boston College by 76-50. Buddy Boeheim led all goalscorers with 22 points, while striker Marek Dolezaj had a solid double-double. It was an impressive performance at both ends of the course, with the Eagles shooting out 33% of the field and hitting no one in the double digits.

The Hokies want to win a season against the Orange and won the matchup with 67-63 in the Carrier Dome a few weeks ago. The top scorer of the game came from the bank, Virginia tech newcomer Jalen Cone scored 19 points. Syracuse not only wants to get some revenge, but also to make a big profit on her tournament resume.

Here are some specific storylines for this ACC conflict.

advertisement