The Maryland Terrapins arrive in Madison to compete with the Badgers in a key mid-season conference match.

The Maryland Terrapins arrive in Madison to face the Wisconsin Badgers with both teams, which are still a mystery at this point in the season. The Terrapins had very high expectations for the start of the year and have surely fulfilled them at times with dominating performances over Marquette, Indiana and Ohio State. Sometimes they looked very lost in the field, and there were many lightly contested layups and wide-open looks missing.

The Badgers, on the other hand, had far lower expectations for the start of the year. Her third season in a row started without rank after six consecutive seasons that started in the AP survey. Wisconsin also had an interesting season with a mix of impressive wins (Marquette, Ohio State and Tennessee) and puzzling losses (Richmond and NC State).

Neither team has found great consistency this year, which essentially applies to the Big Ten conference as a whole. The only constant of the conference this year was interference in the conference and high national praise. Both Maryland and Wisconsin need a win to stabilize their ships and gain a foothold in the conference game.

Maryland has just lost an ugly woman to Iowa in Iowa City. The defeat got worse after playing one of their best games of the season against Ohio State at home, a game that completely dominated Maryland despite not scoring a field goal in the first four minutes. The loss in Iowa was pretty ugly. The terps turned it over 18 times and shot only 18.2% (4/22) out of three.

Wisconsin said goodbye to an impressive street that topped 20th in Penn State’s ranking. Previously, the Badgers suffered a home defeat against Illinois, one of the few home defeats at this year’s Big Ten conference (we’ll get to that). Against Penn State, Wisconsin was led by the great reserve man Micah Potter, who posted 24 points and 13 rebounds from the bank. Potter currently has an average of 9.5 ppg and the Badgers needed someone to take a big step forward on the street.

Both teams need a win in this matchup of teams that traditionally finish in the top half of the big ten. In such a talented conference, every game counts and is important for participation in the conference and NCAA tournaments. Let’s take a quick look at some of the key storylines in the Big Ten showdown.

