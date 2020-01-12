advertisement

Oregon Basketball defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils. What are the lessons from the Pac-12 victory of the ducks?

Oregon Basketball (14-3, 3-1), currently number 9 in the AP poll, defeated Arizona State (10-6, 1-2) 78-69 on Saturday night at the Matthew Knight Arena. The ducks were 15th in the NET ranking, while the Sun Devils were 61st.

The game before this game took place between the team’s point guards and Oregon’s senior Payton Pritchard against junior Remy Martin of the Sun Devils. The two ended with these identical numbers: 29 points, six assists, three rebounds and only two sales.

Oregon came into play after winning at home in extra time against Arizona (# 12 NET), 74-73. The ducks started shooting the game offensive on all cylinders. Oregon scored 9 to 18 from a distance to take the 40 to 31 lead at halftime.

Arizona State scored an 82:76 win at Corvallis on Thursday. Although the Sun Devils have never had a street sweeper since moving to the then Pac-10 club in 1978, coach Bobby Hurley’s club stopped and the Ducks pulled in at 72-67 within five minutes.

Senior Rob Edwards was the only other Sun Devil to score double digits. He finished with 11 points. The ducks had Junior Chris Duarte and Senior Shakur Juiston with 20 and 11 points, respectively.

With this win, Oregon tries to keep up with Stanford in the Pac-12 game. The cardinal (# 14 NET) sits on a 3-0 Pac-12 record, 14-2 overall. Coach Dana Altman’s team may still be the favorite to win the Pac-12.

