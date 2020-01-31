advertisement

The U.S. state of Utah and the U.S. state of San Diego are facing each other in the last big MWC match. Will the Aztecs continue their triumphal march or can the Aggies pull the stunner?

TV program: Saturday, February 1, 10 p.m. ET. CBSSN

Arena: Viejas Arena in San Diego, California

Last season, Utah State (17-6) were Mountain West’s favorites and certainly one of basketball’s biggest surprises. With a lot of talent this season it only looked like the Aggies. Unfortunately, Craig Smith’s team still looks up to his opponent and faces the toughest challenge of the season.

As expected, the big name you should see is Senior Guard Sam Merrill (17.9 ppg 4.5 rpg). Merrill remains a serious attack for the Aggies, losing 28 points in Colorado last weekend. Another name to look at is the second attacker Justin Bean (12.9 ppg, 10.3 rpg), who has really developed as a rebound machine this season. After battling injuries, the Aggies are also lucky to have Neemias Queta (11.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg) in their second year, who should continue to have an impact on these games.

The US state of Utah ranks 47th in KenPom and 55th in the NET ranking. If the NCAA tournament started today, they would not be there and would probably have to pull at least one surprise across the Aztecs to stamp their ticket. Your defense has played an inspired ball in the past few weeks and has dropped no more than 61 points in the last three games. While these victories were against conference opponents, this game will be an entirely different challenge.

As the pursuit of perfection continues, the US state of San Diego (22-0) persuades people again and again and throttles New Mexico at its last appearance to extend the hot start. Coach Brian Dutchers’ team played exceptional basketball, especially on the defensive, though they simply didn’t miss any shots against the Lobos this week. Can anyone stop this team if they go on like this?

Junior Guard Malachi Flynn (16.5 ppg, 4.9 apg) is the player who has the greatest influence on the Aztecs. Flynn did not score against the Lobos in the first half, when the Aztecs built an insurmountable lead of 23 points. The game of older striker Yanni Wetzell (12.0 points, 6.4 points) and younger striker Matt Mitchell (11.2 points, 4.6 points) was critical to the team’s success, while KJ Feagin (8.0 Points, 3.2 points) in this win lost 18 points over New Mexico.

The US state of San Diego placed 4th in the AP Top 25, 1st place in the NET category and 6th place in the KenPom category during the perfect start to the season. The defense has devastated opposing teams and has given less than 70 points in every game since the end of November. They are at the top of the nation in many categories and have been particularly strong from the 3-point line, both on the offensive and on the defensive lately.

A hot shooting night will be necessary for the Aggies to solve this hard defense. Merrill has to play a fantastic game and the defense has to take things to another level. For the Aztecs, the 23rd victory can be a home game if their defense includes the Aggies attack. If they continue to shoot the ball like in New Mexico, this team will not be stopped. If they don’t, the lockdown defense will help them lead the home crowd to another win.

Next: Utah State key to defeat San Diego State

Utah State was the MWC’s favorite last season, but this crown has clearly been passed down. This should be an exciting game, especially with the recently improved game from Aggies. It is possible that they will create the breathtaking surprise, even if it would be shocking on the street. San Diego State hit the Lobos in the mouth with a 17-0 start and Utah State will need a similar start. I do not see it.

Prediction: San Diego State 72, Utah State 60

