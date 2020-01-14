advertisement

The Baylor Bears rose to number 2 in the AP survey. Your first game in this position is against the Iowa State Cyclones.

TV program: Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN +

Place: Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas

After the colossal street victory on Saturday in Kansas – the first in Allen Fieldhouse’s program history – the survey participants could no longer ignore the Baylor Bears and were only able to place them behind Gonzaga in second place in the AP survey.

The bear’s win against the Jayhawks was historic, but it was just another win in a series of notable victories in a remarkable season for Scott Drew’s team. It was the team’s fifth win over a senior opponent and the second last week as they also secured a street win over Texas Tech.

Baylor’s only loss this season came in their second game when they fell to Washington in a neutral Alaska caps.

Davion Mitchell was an important factor in Baylor’s hot series to start with Big 12. He only averaged 9.6 points per game, but has scored double-digit numbers in four of the last five games and set himself apart as a potential option for the team’s third rating. A development that Drew would certainly appreciate.

While Baylor is now burdened with expectations, the state of Iowa is only burdened with what could once have been.

Like every major program, the Cyclones entered the 2019-20 season with the hope of at least reaching the NCAA tournament. After showing potential in his first year of studies, Tyrese Haliburton was set for a great second campaign.

With an average of 16.6 points, 7.7 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game, the guard was as good as announced and proved to be one of the best all-round players in the country.

Outside of Haliburton and Rasir Bolton (15.1 points per game), however, the rest of the Cyclones lag behind and are reflected in the team’s disappointing 8-7 record. Only one defeat is strikingly bad (the defeat against Florida A&M), but the sheer amount of defeats isn’t what fans in Ames had expected this year.

The state of Iowa won a victory on Wednesday, defeating Oklahoma 81: 68. Bolton and Haliburton were expected to lead, but the most important figure was the nine sales that the Cyclones recorded, which were below the average of 11.5 percent sales per game. Better protection of the ball on the court gives Iowa State the opportunity to stay in difficult games.

Still, traveling to Waco is not a recipe for success considering how Baylor played. The Cyclones have played eight times in Baylor since 2012 and won only once in 2013. The bears have not lost at the Ferrell Center since the end of last season, and enthusiasm for the program will only make it harder for street teams to steal victories.

Next topic: National ranking

The state of Iowa is nowhere near as mediocre as the balance sheet would suggest, and they should be able to keep things close – after all, Haliburton will be the best single player on the pitch – but Baylor seems right now like a lock.

Prediction: Baylor 75, Iowa State 60

