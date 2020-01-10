advertisement

The Ohio State Buckeyes are hoping for a losing streak while the Indiana Hoosiers try to start a winning streak and climb over 0.500 in the conference game.

TV program: Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Place: Assembly hall, Bloomington, Indiana

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers are two of the more traditional powers of the Big Ten, but everyone has a lot to do in 2019-20.

Ohio State is the better team with the more promising long-term prospects. In fact, they even finished second in the AP survey. However, lately it has not been so good for the Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes have only lost four games this season, but that includes their last three competitions, losing to West Virginia, Wisconsin and Maryland. The offense came to a standstill in each of these defeats, as the state of Ohio did not score 60 points in any of these games.

Good performance will be enough to get Ohio State out of this slump as a ceremonial Buckeyes Nation will keep its eyes on Kaleb Wesson. The junior striker averaged 14.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game in a double-double. He played at this level during this course, but the help needed was not by his side.

The absence of Kyle Young (appendectomy) has been an important factor for the Buckeyes lately. However, Chris Holtmann’s team could get some good news in this regard, as Buckeyes Wire reports that Young will make a season decision on Saturday afternoon.

Indiana is a game ahead of Ohio State in the Big Ten as the Hoosiers have won two home conference wins against the league elite, Nebraska and Northwestern. Indiana won these games with a total of ten points.

The Hoosiers have now also had two conference losses, in Wisconsin and Maryland. The combined loss from these two games? Thirty-six points.

Maybe that says something about how Indiana plays at home and how they play on the street. More likely, however, it says something about how Indiana plays against different levels of competition.

That doesn’t mean that the Hoosiers won’t be able to live up to the sport’s more prestigious programs this year. They gave Florida State one of their two losses this season and it wasn’t particularly close when Indiana won 16 points. On the whole, however, the Hoosiers did not have the opportunity to play good teams in 2019-20. Their next impressive wins are against UConn and Notre Dame, who have been impressive in recent years, but much less this year.

Indiana has more than enough talent and good coaching to play hard against Ohio State. But if the shots fall on the horse chestnuts – which they haven’t done in the past few weeks – the Hoosiers will find it difficult to keep up.

If the Buckeyes don’t hit their punches and the crowd messes up their offensive rhythm, it could be an ugly game. Assuming Young plays, the Buckeyes should have a little advantage on Saturday afternoon.

Prediction: Ohio State 66, Indiana 59

