All eyes are on the Atlantic Coast conference that Saturday night when Louisville travels to Durham, NC to duel with Duke.

TV program: Saturday, January 18th, 6:00 p.m. ET. ESPN.

Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

The dominance of the Atlantic Coast Conference is at stake on Saturday evening. Louisville and Duke can be seen in the top 15 at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. It’s no secret that the ACC has been a bit soft in the 2019-20 season, but Cardinals No. 11 (14-3, 5-1) and Blue Devils No. 3 (15-2, 5-1) ) are certainly still among the leading crews in the entire university landscape.

Having endured a slight accident, Louisville is heading in a positive direction after winning three times in a row, including an exciting 5-point win in the Pittsburgh extra time earlier this week. The Cardinals were a great affair, but in the waning moments they received the benefit of a terrible call from the officials, although Louisville could have triumphed despite this epic mistake.

So far, the Cardinals are in 15th place in the NCAA NET system and have defeated both Miami and the aforementioned Panthers and Michigan twice. Louisville’s loss trio consists of three outstanding groups in Texas Tech, Kentucky and Florida State.

Duke, meanwhile, had won nine consecutive competitions as the No. 6 on the NET before the Blue Devils hit the road to Clemson on January 14 in a somewhat confusing result. Duke’s resume is relatively strong, with wins over Kansas, Michigan State, Georgetown, California, Virginia Tech, Wofford, Georgia Tech and these Miami Hurricanes.

In addition to Duke’s setback against the Tigers, the Blue Devils were surprisingly knocked down by two points in an additional session at home by Stephen F. Austin. Some experts say that this shocking result is the biggest shock at this point in the 2019-20 stanza.

Herzog and the Cardinals are not only fighting for first place in the ACC classification, but are also trying to position themselves for superior seeds in the madness of March. Bracketologists currently consider the Blue Devils the # 1 seed, and Louisville is on the fourth line.

This encounter is one of the league’s best offenses against a strong defense. Duke generates 83.1 points every 40 minutes and the Cardinals allow only 61.6 points. In other statistical categories, the Blue Devils have the advantage in field goal shooting, assists, blocks and steals.

Conversely, Louisville gets the nod in the sales that are set, as well as the shooting from the charity streak and beyond the bow. The rebound is practically identical.

Regardless of which entity can get things going from deep down to score points by bumping into the glass of the offensive and capitalize on mistakes, it has an excellent chance of being successful.

A wonderful facet of this fight is that it highlights a pair of the best players at the Duke’s Freshman Center conference, Vernon Carey Jr., and Cardinals junior striker Jordan Nwora. Carey puts on 17.6 points and 8.5 boards per session. For Nwora it is 20.4 points and 7.4 rebounds.

The ESPN Basketball Power Index states that the Blue Devils are a big favorite with 83.9 percent. Louisville is really good, but I like Duke doing business at the Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Prediction: Duke 71 – Louisville 68

