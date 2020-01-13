advertisement

The Kansas State Wildcats and Texas Tech Red Raiders are both overwhelming fans as they have lost records in Big 12 so far.

TV program: Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN +

Place: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas

At first glance, Tuesday’s game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Texas Tech Red Raiders looks like a contest between the worst that the Big 12 has to offer. The Wildcats languish in the basement next to the Oklahoma State Cowboys with 0: 3, while the Red Raiders do only slightly better with 1: 2.

However, there is more here than you can imagine.

Well, that may not be true for the state of Kansas, as this is one of Bruce Weber’s most disappointing squads. In its first seven seasons at the top, only one of the weaver teams couldn’t complete .500 or better, but this could well be the second if the situation doesn’t change quickly.

The wildcats are 7-8 in total, with non-conference losses to Bradley and St. Louis middle schools, as well as losses to a handful of main programs. They lost their first three Big 12 games, even though only the Texas defeat was an explosion.

There’s still a lot of talent in Manhattan. Senior striker Xavier Sneed has his best season with an average of 14.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Junior Guard Cartier Diarra is right at his side with 12.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. But Kansas State is fighting for a goal with an average of just 64.6 points per game. The only major school that scores fewer points is defending champion Virginia, which is actually the plan.

Texas Tech’s two Big 12 losses are easier to excuse. After crushing the state of Oklahoma, the Red Raiders lost to Baylor (probably the country’s number 1) and West Virginia. Chris Beard’s team will almost certainly lose their AP rating this week, but they won’t hand in the insider track for an NCAA tournament offer.

One of the big things to watch out for on Tuesday night is the battle of the boards. In the two most recent Texas Tech losses, they were surpassed by a total of 32 boards. You must be more aggressive against the state of Kansas. Texas Tech’s rebound leader is Chris Clarke with an average of 8.5 per game.

The Red Robbers also need a rebound from newcomer Jahmi’us Ramsey. West Virginia kept the watch on eight points, only failing to surpass the double-digit mark for the second time in his college career. With 16.8 points per game, he is the best scorer among the two teams playing on Tuesday.

Ultimately, this game should be about whether Kansas State can solve some of its offensive problems or not. They only scored 50 points in their loss to Texas, the lowest total of the season (although they deserve some benefit from the doubts about the travel headache they had to get to Austin). The Wildcats allow fewer points per game than the Red Raiders, but the Beard team still has a reputation for being on the defensive. If this is the case here, the state of Kansas has little chance.

Prediction: Texas Tech 66, Kansas State 55

