Penn State Basketball takes its 4-game winning streak to East Lansing to fight the Spartans. Michigan State returns home after losing to Wisconsin.

Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing, Michigan

When: Tuesday, February 4th at 8 p.m. TV channel: Big Ten Network

Penn State (16-5, 6-4) jumped from 24th to 22nd place in the latest issue of the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Lions drove a winning streak of four games that resulted in two wins on the road and two wins divides at home. Penn State sent Ohio State, Michigan, Indiana and Nebraska and they are trying to get their momentum to East Lansing.

The 16 Michigan State Spartans (16-6, 8-3) return to the Breslin Center and lick the wounds after losing 63-64 to the Badgers. The loss dropped her from 14th to 16th place in the Associated Press poll. The Spartans have been 3: 3 in the last six games, with all three defeats on the road. Michigan State played 6-2 against Big Ten in January and the loss at the Kohl Center did not meet their desire to start in February. You now have the opportunity to enjoy some home cooking and serve the visiting Nittany Lions, an enemy crowd at the Breslin Center.

When I looked through the Michigan state sheets, I really noticed an article. This item is a free-throw attempt. In the Wisconsin game, Michigan State had four free throw attempts against the fifteen Badgers. The Badgers had +9 free throws and they won the game with a single point. I have to believe that the result would have been different if the Spartans had come on the line more.

I checked the statistics for the other losses of the state of Michigan and summarized the numbers. Michigan State is 17-24 from the free-throw line while her opponent is 34-53. If the Spartans lose, they double in the charity area. The box scores for the three wins in this final section of six games show that the Spartans tried 41 37 free throws compared to their opponents. Michigan State is still less likely to hit the free-throw line if they win, but the inequality isn’t that great.

Penn State is the second at the conference to have a criminal offense after Iowa and is hardly ahead of Sparty. The Lions score an average of 76.9 points per game and are successful in a faster game, relying on their leading steals and blocking their margins to increase their transition injury. This type of team was introduced by head coach Pat Chambers for Penn State. As an assistant at Villanova, he had direct access to the template that head coach Jay Wright had introduced.

With Curtis Jones Jr., the deepest bank in Penn State’s recent history, he has the horses to pursue his preferred style of play. The transfer of seniors from the state of Oklahoma anchored the second unit over the winning streak of four games and gave the lions in Nittany a timely rating and leadership.

Visit the Big Ten Network at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday night to see who’s ahead of the competition. The state of Michigan will try to consolidate control of another Big Ten championship in the regular season, while Penn State is trying to advance to the top league of Big Ten teams. I do not choose this. I don’t want to hex it.

