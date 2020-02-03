advertisement

The hopeful North Carolina Tar Heels play against the Florida State Seminoles in Cole Anthony’s second game after an injury.

TV PROGRAM: Monday, February 3, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

PLACE: Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida

Although Tar Heels Guard Cole Anthony scored 26 points in his first game since December 8 against the Boston College Eagles, it wasn’t enough to turn the Tar Heels over. The tar heels have changed since Anthony sustained an injury. The thought was that Anthony would spark a much-needed spark against Boston College, which he did, but it just wasn’t enough. What raises the question; is that who the tar heels are? A team of 500?

That remains to be seen, but a good test for the North Carolina Tar Heels will be the Florida State Seminoles. The Seminoles have only three defeats a year against Virginia, Indiana and their opening game against Pittsburgh. The Seminoles achieved eleven wins in 12 games, which made them a top seeding talk.

The Seminoles were led by Devin Vassell. On an annual average, Vassell gained 13.9 points per game and 5.2 rebounds per game, while 1.7 assists were added per game. Vassell is an effective shooter. He shot 50.7% from the field, 44% of them from the three-point distance. His player efficiency increased by 7.3 points from 20.1 in 2018-19 to 27.4 in 2019-20. a revealing sign of Vassell’s game comes together.

In the absence of Cole Anthony, striker Garrison Brooks has stepped up to prevent the Tar Heels from becoming a complete disaster. In the nine games prior to Cole Anthony’s injury, Brooks shot an average of 33.1 minutes per game at 50.7%, which is 11.6 points per game. In the twelve games since Anthony’s decline (including Cole Anthony’s subsequent return to Boston College), Brooks has averaged 35.8 minutes per game at 53.9% shooting and 18.2 points per game.

Brooks not only took more minutes, it also became more efficient for Roy Williams’ North Carolina Tar Heels. This revelation should not be ignored when Anthony returns. In fact, this should give Anthony another weapon to use to distribute or shoulder the offensive burden when Anthony needs a spell.

In one of the more unpredictable basketball seasons of the past, it is really difficult to predict games with certainty. With that said, the tar heels will take over this game. In Anthony’s second second leg, the Tar Heels will find their groove again and defeat a top 10 team from the Florida State Seminoles.

FORECAST: North Carolina 74, State of Florida 71

