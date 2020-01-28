advertisement

The West Virginia Mountaineers face a major challenge when they face the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Wednesday night.

TV program: Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN +

Place: United supermarkets arena, Lubbock, Texas

One of the Big 12’s most competitive games this week is scheduled for Wednesday night as the Texas Tech Red Raiders host the West Virginia Mountaineers in an important game for both teams’ tournament chances.

West Virginia was one of the most pleasant surprises in the nation in 2019-20. They are number 12 in the country on Wednesday and have only three defeats.

The mountaineers don’t have much cache all over the country as they can do anything without an offensive star this season. Their top scorer is Oscar Tshiebwe with an average of 11.8 points per game. However, he is a threat to the defensive and leads the team in rebounds, blocks and steals.

And this is how this Bob Huggins team does it in the old tradition: on defense. West Virginia is one of the best defense teams in the country, with only 60.1 points per game. You have only awarded more than 60 points once in the last eight games.

Texas Tech is also solid in defense and only scores 62.5 points per game. But they were seen in public much more often this season, driving a losing streak of two games, the opposite of West Virginia’s streak of bad luck.

Similar to their fellow champion in the championship game, Virginia, the follow-up for the Red Raiders was not going according to plan. At just 12-7 (3-3 Big 12), Texas Tech is in serious danger of missing the NCAA tournament this spring. You could use some signature wins to turn the tide, and Wednesday is a big chance.

Other than that, the Red Raiders are not on the chopping block yet. They were an AP-ranked team just a week ago before falling on TCU and Kentucky in consecutive games. The loss to Kentucky could even be considered a “good loss” as the Wildcats went into extra time before losing to the better placed team.

Texas Tech may have been unlucky during Saturday’s loss. The Red Raiders shot only 15.8 percent from the three-point distance and scored only 3 out of 19 attempts. The team shoots 32.1 percent of three in the season, so the aberration is unlikely to repeat.

Saturday also saw one of Jahmi’s Ramsey’s worst performances in his career when he hit a six-season low. Ramsey was only kept below ten points four times this season. One of the teams that did the trick? West Virginia.

When these two teams met in Morgantown less than three weeks ago, West Virginia won 66-54 due to a strong performance and a great game from Miles McBride, who lost 22 in victory.

Texas Tech has a challenging week ahead of pursuing their game against the Mountaineers with a trip against the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks. But the Red Raiders still have one of the best home advantages in this sport and should use it to stir up West Virginia on Wednesday.

Prediction: Texas Tech 68, West Virginia 65

