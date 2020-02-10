advertisement

New Mexico and San Diego State compete again in another MWC competition. Will the Aztecs continue to roll or can the Lobos perform successfully?

TV program: Tuesday, February 11, 11:00 p.m. ET. ESPN2

Arena: Viejas Arena in San Diego, California

In another situation, this New Mexico team (17-8) could be a really talented team built for success in March. In the past few weeks, however, the team has been devastated by injuries, failures and departures. The Lobos fought mightily and lost five of their last seven games two weeks ago, including a home game against these Aztecs. Does Paul Weir’s team have a crazy excitement?

Senior striker Carlton Bragg Jr. (12.6 ppg, 10.3 rpg) has disappeared from the team and is sorely missing, but senior striker Corey Manigault (12.9 ppg, 5.0 rpg) has really grown lately. Manigault led the team in four of their last five games, including 28 points in their last game, a home win over Wyoming. After the suspension, Senior Guard JaQuan Lyle (16.5 ppg, 4.8 apg) is another player to keep an eye on, despite struggling with sales this season.

New Mexico ranks 133rd in KenPom and 69th in offensive efficiency. Obviously, the loss of Bragg and other minutes lost have affected the team’s current game. The Lobos play fast and are one of the better free-throw shooting teams in the country. You have to shoot all cylinders to leave the Viejas Arena with the street victory.

On the home team, we’re almost running out of words to say about this San Diego team (24-0) and their perfect start. Although not perfect, the defense was elite and the offensive was brilliant. You’ve been doing business so far and are establishing yourself as a potential number 1 in the NCAA tournament.

A balanced attack leads the Aztecs, although no player is as important as Junior Guard Malachi Flynn (16.5 ppg, 5.1 apg). Recently KJ Feagin’s game (8.8 ppg, 3.3 apg) was impressive and led the team with 21 points in their recent Air Force victory. The older attacker Yanni Wetzell (11.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg) continues to develop into a feat that goes down, while the younger attacker Matt Mitchell (12.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg) has only developed since his entry on the grid a few weeks ago.

San Diego State tops the NET ranking and is 4th in KenPom. They have 9th place on the offensive and 11th place on the defensive, both of which have been exhibited in the past few weeks. Two weeks ago, they opened a defensive clinic against the Lobos early, while they have been successful in shooting and offensive efficiency in the last two victories.

This will require a Herculean effort for the Lobos to overthrow the state of San Diego. It is clear that they have to avoid another slow start by falling into a 17-0 hole in the last matchup. This Aztec defense looked vulnerable, but the Lobos must avoid sloppy play and take their shots to achieve this. For the Aztecs, they cannot afford to overlook their opponent, although I doubt that coach Brian Dutcher will allow it.

Next topic: Top 25 ranking of medium-sized forces

When the Aztecs are back on the defensive, I don’t see New Mexico leaving southern Cali with the win. On paper, the Lobos are massively outperformed, but there’s a reason why they’re playing the games. This has been a crazy college basketball season and it could take something crazy to keep San Diego State from a 25-0 win.

Prediction: San Diego State 83, New Mexico 60

