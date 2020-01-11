advertisement

Michigan State and Purdue face off in a showdown this Sunday between two traditional Big Ten heavyweights that promises to be the show.

Who: 8. Michigan State Spartans (13-3, 5-0) vs Purdue Boilermakers (9-7, 2-3)

When: Sunday, January 12th at 12:00 p.m.

Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, IN

TV program: CBS

Last year’s top two teams in the Big Ten, Michigan State and Purdue, are competing for the first time this season. The state of Michigan comes to West Lafayette after winning 8 games in a row and is much more like the favorite who won the Big Ten they started the year with. After losing a few tight games earlier this year, the Spartans are playing basketball much better, much faster than Tom Izzo’s teams.

Purdue returns home after two defeats on the street and needs the comfort of her own dish. The Boilermakers looked scary earlier this season after beating Virginia 69:40 in the Big Ten ACC Challenge. Purdue has looked more vulnerable lately and has been trying to fix the ship when she returns home.

Cassius Winston, by far the best player on the pitch and arguably one of the nation’s three best players, scored 23 points last season in every game against the Boilermakers that separated the two schools. Winston has to be sharp again to keep the Spartans unbeaten in the Big Ten this season. Winston currently leads the team in PPG and APG, scoring just 7 points with 2 assists in MSU’s toughest loss this season, a 71:66 loss to Virginia Tech in the Maui Invitational. The slowdown in Winston will be a top priority for Purdue’s defense. If Winston has a break, second and third goal scorers Xavier Tillman and Aaron Henry will have to compete for MSU to stay in the game.

In terms of Purdue’s defense, it was the strongest aspect of the team so far this season. The team currently occupies twelfth place in the opponent’s ppg and 28th place in the opponent’s 3pt fg%. One area in which the boiler builders had problems is rim protection. As a team, m Purdue blocked only 53 shots as a team, and nobody but Matt Haarms (2.2 bpg) averages over 0.5 bpg. Since Haarms only needs an average of 25 minutes per game this year, that’s almost half the game because Purdue has little edge protection. MSU will try to take advantage of this by trying to get Haarms in trouble and attacking the basket while he is sitting on the bench.

Another big advantage for Purdue is playing on the home pitch. Mackey Arena is one of the most difficult places in the nation, and playing against one of the top ten opponents will produce the loudest students there are. The Boilermakers have lost only once at home this season and haven’t lost a single game at Mackey last year. For its part, the MSU won its only two real street games this year at Seton Hall and Northwestern. However, the two wins went by a total of 8 points. A 5-point win in Northwestern is particularly worrying as the Wildcats (Kenpom: 101) are currently doing pretty well in the Big Ten standings. If it means anything in comparison, Purdue won at home against Northwestern at 14 earlier this year.

Overall, the Spartans are the much more talented of the two teams. Cassius Winston is Naismith Player of the Year, finalist, and he is surrounded by a mix of top-class role players. Purdue struggled to find a goalscorer for the NBA this year after Carsen Edwards left. Someone from the boiler makers has to stand up for them to defeat the Spartans. In this important game, the winner will gain a lot of momentum as the two teams get closer to the core of their upcoming Big Ten plans. And at an absolutely loaded conference this year, every win counts.

Final forecast: Michigan State – 60, Purdue – 57

